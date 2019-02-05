Two changes to Castleford Tigers squad for Hull game

Head coach Daryl Powell has made two changes to his Castleford Tigers squad to face Hull FC at the KCOM Stadium on Thursday (kick-off 7.45pm).

Castleford will be without Mike McMeeken after the back rower suffered a concussion against Catalans Dragons, meaning safety protocols prevents him from playing. Matt Cook will also miss out on the game with Hull after picking up a hamstring injury.

Coming into the squad are young players Tuoyo Egodo and Jacques O’Neill.

Egodo has impressed the coaching staff in pre-season and earned plaudits from his coach after the team’s friendly against Featherstone Rovers while hooker O’Neill missed a chunk of training with an appendicitis but he is now back in with the first team and could feature for the first time in Super League on Thursday.

Tickets and coach travel are still available from the club stores and the Tigers website.

Castleford Tigers’ 19-man squad:

2. James Clare

21. Mitch Clark

5. Greg Eden

25. Tuoyo Egodo

17. Alex Foster

14. Nathan Massey

1. Peter Mata’utia

9. Paul McShane

10. Grant Millington

13. Adam Milner

3. Greg Minikin

16. Junior Moors

29. Jacques O’Neill

32. Jordan Rankin

19. Ben Roberts

15. Jesse Sene-Lefao

4. Michael Shenton

6. Jake Trueman

8. Liam Watts