Warrington pay £45,000 transfer fee for Castleford Tigers teenager Johnson

WARRINGTON Wolves have signed 19-year-old Castleford Tigers second row forward Luis Johnson.

They have paid a £45,000 transfer fee for the former Oulton Raiders junior.

Johnson was named man of the series for England Academy in their recent two-game tour of France.

Tigers head coach Daryl Powell said: “We were recently approached by Warrington Wolves with an incredible offer for a young player and after taking a long time to consider their offer we decided to allow Luis Johnson to move to Warrington immediately.

“We have taken into account Luis’ wish to take up this offer and our significant depth and length of contract in the back row and felt it was best in both Luis’ and our clubs interests, that we allowed him to further his career at the Wolves,”

“Having made a conscious decision where our positional priorities lie with young players, we will now focus on developing our talent where we need it the most. I would like to wish Luis all the best in the future for his career.”