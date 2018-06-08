Warrington v Castleford Tigers: Powell makes case for the defence at Wolves

DEFENSIVE STEEL is required from Castleford Tigers in their fourth versus third four-pointer at Warrington Wolves tonight.

Tigers boss Daryl Powell reckons Warrington are one of the two best teams in Betfred Super League, alongside leaders St Helens, on current form.

Mitch Clark.

And he has warned his men they need to tackle at least as well as they did in last Friday’s 32-14 win at Hull KR to have any chance of coming away from HJ Stadium with the points.

“They are playing really well, they are in really good form,” said Powell of tonight’s hosts, who are two points above Tigers on the table.

“They are probably one of the top two teams in the competition at the moment so we’ve got to defend well, that’s for sure.

“We can defend, we just need more consistency in what we are doing.

“Last week was a good start, that’s the standard we have set ourselves now and we need to maintain that as much as we can.”

Tigers have played well in patches this year, but tended to fall away at times in games.

Powell predicted that will not be good enough tonight and they need to be on their game from the first whistle.

Warrington are in confident mood after stunning Wigan Warriors last week to reach the semi-finals of the Ladbrokes Challenge Cup.

“We are going to get challenged massively,” Powell said.

“We need to get our heads on straight away.

“We know what’s coming and we have got to be able to deal with it.”

Full-back Quentin Laulu-Togaga’e, signed last week from Halifax and former Bradford Bulls and Hull KR prop Mitch Clark are both in contention to make their Tigers debut.

Greg Minikin is available after a calf injury and Will Maher, who was not selected last week, retains his place in the initial 19.

Liam Watts (calf muscle) and Jamie Ellis (back) both drop out from the team on duty seven days ago.

Warrington could be unchanged. Coach Steve Price will select from the 17 who beat Wigan, plus Mitch Brown and George King.

Warrington Wolves: from Akauola, Atkins, K Brown, M Brown, Charnley, D Clark, Cooper, Goodwin, Hill, Hughes, G King, Lineham, Livett, Murdoch-Masila, Patton, Philbin, Ratchford, T Roberts, Westwood.

Castleford Tigers: from M Clark, Cook, Eden, Foster, Gill, Hitchcox, Holmes, Laulu-Togaga’e, Maher, Massey, McMeeken, McShane, Millington, Milner, Minikin, Sene-Lefao, Shenton, Trueman, Wardle.

Referee: Ben Thaler (Wakefield). Kick-off: Tonight, 7.45pm.