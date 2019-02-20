WATCH: Castleford Tigers ready for returning duo to make their mark

Castleford Tigers assistant coach Danny Orr says the timely return of Matt Cook and a potential debut for Chris Clarkson will help offset recent injuries in their pack.

They have enjoyed a 100 per cent winning start to Super League with victories over Catalans Dragons and Hull FC but head to London Broncos on Saturday without some key men.

Castleford Tigers' Matt Cook (SWPix)

England second-rows Mike McMeeken and Oli Holmes are out for significant periods and prop Mitch Clark suffered a knee injury during his first carry at Hull.

Of course, Castleford are missing a third England international - former Man of Steel Luke Gale - for the entire season due to a ruptured Achilles and fellow scrum-half Jamie Ellis for four months following knee surgery.

However, experienced prop Matt Cook, who was London captain before moving to Wheldon Road in 2015, is ready to return and ex-Leeds Rhinos and Hull KR second-row Clarkson is available after completing a successful trial.

“Cooky will come back into the 19,” said Orr.

Castleford's Chris Clarkson

“He’s trained today and trained really well.

“He had a slight hamstring problem but has done everything he’s had to do and been training now for a good 10 days or so.

“He’s ticked all the boxes and will be ready to play if selected.”

Orr added: “Chris will be in the 19, too.

“He’s come in and done really well, to be fair.

“We have a few injuries in the forwards but Cooky coming back helps as does Clarky.”

Holmes (shoulder) is due to back at the start of April with McMeeken (hamstring) and Clark probably a little later that month while front-row Will Maher (should) could return in early March. .