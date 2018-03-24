Watts pleased to make his Castleford mates happy with Tigers return

New boy Liam Watts admits he has always wanted to come back to play for his hometown team.

The combative prop forward started out as a junior with Castleford, but has made his name in Super League with the two Hull clubs before rejoining the Tigers last week for a fee believed to be around £100,000.

“There’s always been talk ‘are you coming back down to Cas’?” said Watts. “I tried to play it as cool as possible, but I’ve always wanted to come back and I think I’ve got a bit of unfinished business here, leaving at such a young age and not really getting to make a mark on the team at the time.

“I am here now to do my best for Castleford, that’s what I want to do and it’s why I am here.

“I’ll be saving a bit of petrol. I only live down the road and I have made a lot of mates happy.

“There’s a large majority of my family and friends that are big Cas fans and without saying too much I have always been a Cas fan myself, growing up here. It is definitely nice to pull on that jersey once again.”

On his own career path and why he left Cas initially, Watts said: “When I first signed I was still at school.

“It was a part-time contract, but I was training full-time more or less.

“I got an opportunity to go to Hull KR and get away and play my rugby elsewhere. It was just one of those things, the club didn’t want me to go at the time.

“It turned out to be a great opportunity and if I hadn’t gone then I probably wouldn’t be here now.”

Watts reckons he can improve as a player with Cas: “Daryl is a great coach and he has done leaps and bounds with the club. He does a lot by himself and to his standards. It was an easy option to come here and try and get better as a player myself.

“We are all still learning. Every job you go into you are never at your best constantly, you are always learning and gaining new attributes and if Daryl can give me that bit of extra whatever he thinks I need, by all means. I am here to listen and here to go.”

Watts believes his own experience can benefit the Tigers.

He added: “I bring a bit of that knowledge with me. Cas have just missed out on a couple of occasions, obviously in 2014 they just came up short and I bring a bit of that experience to the team.

“I am here for more than one reason, coming back to my hometown club and it’s bringing that added big player, big style sort of thing to the club. Hopefully we’ll be talking about a bit of success in the coming years that I’m here.”