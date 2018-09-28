Webster hoping for a Grand send-off

He was all emotional at the end of his last home game in a Castleford Tigers shirt last Friday, but popular centre Jake Webster is hoping for an even bigger send-off at Old Trafford.

Webster was given a fantastic send-off by fans and teammates who gave him a guard of honour after the final whistle as well as performing a haka for him after the final whistle.

In the emotion of it all he struggled to get his words out when addressing the crowd after the Tigers’ victory over Wakefield Trinity, but it is not quite the end for the long-serving player.

There are some big matches still ahead this season and Webster insists he is focused on bowing out on a high and determined to be back at Old Trafford as a winner on October 13 after experiencing the low of losing out to Leeds Rhinos in last year’s Grand Final.

“I’ve had a great time here and it’s coming to an end, so it is mixed emotions,” he admitted.

“Part of the journey is over, but we’ve still got some games to go and if I am in there I’ll do my best and hopefully we can go one better than last year.

“It would be a fairytale, but we have still got a lot of work to do to get there. We have learned a lot from last year and we’ve just got to keep working hard and when the time comes make sure we turn up.

“Last year we started on fire and petered out. Now we are getting all the bodies back, we are starting to go and hopefully we see our best footy in the next three games.”

Tigers have upped their defence in the Super 8s and Webster feels that will be important for the pressure games to come.

He said: “We’ve put a lot of emphasis on our D in the Super-8s because we’d been leaking too many points.

“That’s been good and if we keep that up our attack will come.”

League table wise there is nothing to play for when Cas go to St Helens tomorrow, but Webster says the Tigers are determined to win.

He added: “We want to go into the semi-final with our tails up.

“We have a bit of history at Saints, we haven’t won there for many years so it would be good to get one there.

“I don’t see why we can’t then go to Wigan and win. We have been building for that game and as long as we keep doing that we should be all right.”