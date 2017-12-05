Winger Clare rejoins hometown club Castleford Tigers

WINGER James Clare has returned to Castleford Tigers on a one-year contract.

The club have an option to extend the 26-year-old’s deal by a further year.

Clare, who spent 2016 with Bradford Bulls and 2017 with Leigh Centurions, is back at the club where he started his professional career.

He came through the youth system at Castleford after playing amateur rugby for Lock Lane ARLFC.

He made his Tigers debut in 2012 and went on to make 38 appearances for the the club, scoring 24 tries.

In 2016, he scored 18 tries in 23 appearances for Bradford Bulls in the Championship.

Following Bradford’s financial issues, he moved to Leigh Centurions for the 2017 season but suffered a horrific ACL injury during a pre-season game against Dewsbury and missed most of the campaign.

He returned during the Super 8s, scoring six tries in just five games.

Clare is delighted to re-join his hometown club.

“I’m very excited to be coming back to the Tigers,” he said.

“Cas is the club that I’ve supported for my entire life so to be back here and to have another chance to pull on this famous shirt is great,

“I’d almost agreed something with another club but I met with Steve Gill and he let me know they could be an opportunity here. I pushed for the move as much as I could because I knew I always wanted to come back here.”

Tigers head coach Daryl Powell said: “James has strengthened and got bigger physically as a player during his time away from the club and I think he will really challenge the players on the wings to be right on top of their games, and I am looking forward to seeing how he goes. He has got a great opportunity now to show us what he is all about.”