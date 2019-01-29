Championship opener still a step into the unknown admits Featherstone Rovers boss Ryan Carr

NEW COACH Ryan Carr admits he will not know what shape his Featherstone Rovers team are in until after Sunday’s Betfred Championship opener at Bradford Bulls.

Rovers did not win any of their five pre-season games, but drew with Championship rivals Halifax in their penultimate game and led 22-4 against Leeds Rhinos two days ago before most of Carr’s senior players were given a breather.

Featherstone's John Davies is tackled by Leeds Rhinos' Dan Waite-Pullan and Jack Broadbent.

Featherstone were beaten 32-28 and Carr admitted he is unsure whether they are where he would like them to be at this stage.

“To be honest, it is hard to tell when we’ve had our team together for such a short time,” Carr said. “Ase [Boas] and Cameron [King] only got here last week so we’re not going to know where we are at until we spend a good chunk of time together.

“We played 22 players [last Sunday] and obviously this week that’s going to be down to 17. Guys won’t be coming off at half-time, they’ll be staying on for longer.

“We won’t really know where we are at until the end of the Bradford game but, as a squad, I am happy with who we’ve got.

“Now it’s just making sure we work hard over the next few days heading into Bradford because it is going to be a challenging game for us.”

Ase Boas played alongside his brother Watson in the halves for Rovers for the first time against Leeds. That combination will be crucial this year and Carr predicted: “They are only going to get better with time.

“They’ve only be around me for a week and we are going to get better as we go each week.

“We’ve just got to make sure we learn fast going into Bradford, but I’m sure once we get that bit of continuity in the team and they get more time together they are going to get better each time.”

Carr is hopeful John Davies will be available for Sunday despite a dead leg suffered against Leeds.