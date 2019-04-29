Cheyse Blair on his way to Castleford after visa approved

Castleford Tigers are set for a boost with the imminent arrival of big new signing from Australia Cheyse Blair.

The Australian centre has today found out that his visa has been approved and he is on a flight over to the UK.

Blair signed a three-and-a-half year deal with the Tigers earlier this month and has been awaiting clearance while continuing to train with his now former club Melbourne Storm.

Blair will be immediately available for selection if Daryl Powell chooses to pick him once he has arrived in the country so could come into contention for Friday's game against Warrington Wolves.

Last week head coach Powell told the Express: "We're not going to have the luxury of him being able to take time to get up to speed.

"He's a very good player and he'll hopefully going to pick things up pretty quickly.

"We are going to need him out on the field. Hopefully he's in good shape when he gets over here and I look forward to seeing him pull on a Cas shirt."