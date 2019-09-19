Cheyse Blair on why Grand Final triumph would be 'best thing ever' for Castleford Tigers

CASTLEFORD CENTRE Cheyse Blair believes it would be the “best thing ever” if the Tigers won the Grand Final from fifth spot.

The Tigers’ fifth-placed finish means they must win three games on the spin, all away from home, in order to reach Super League’s showpiece event at Old Trafford.

The Betfred Super League trophy with Salford's Jackson Hastings, Warington's Josh Charnley, Wigan's George Williams, St Helen's Luke Thompson & Castleford's Cheyse Blair. PIC: SimonWilkinson/SWpix.com.

Their task has been made more difficult by the fact they are the only Yorkshire side to reach the Super League play-offs, meaning four trips across the Pennines could be on the cards.

Blair admits Castleford are the underdogs to reach the Grand Final but has full faith they can pull it off.

“No one will be putting a bet on us to win this thing but it would be the best thing ever to come from fifth, travel to Lancashire four weeks in a row and win it,” he said.

“That’s something that we’d be very proud of and something we’d always tell our families about going forward about how a big a deal that would be.”

Castleford travel to Warrington, who have endured a dreadful run of form, tonight where the winner will play the loser of the clash between Wigan Warriors and Salford Red Devils while the defeated team will crash out.

“Finals footy is a different sort of game,” insisted Blair about the Wire’s recent poor run.

“They rise to the big games – they won the Challenge Cup – and these are all big games now for the next four weeks.

“We have a difficult task on our hands and some quality players to face so I’m looking forward to it.”

Blair scored his first try for the Tigers in their final home game of 2019 as Castleford beat Hull FC to effectively book their spot in the play-offs.

He scored a consolation in last week’s 26-8 loss at Wigan and hopes it is just the beginning of a prolific run.

“It’s taken a while. I’d played the first 14 games and didn’t score and the boys were getting into it about me how if I didn’t score I’d be doing the nude run on Mad Monday,” he said.

“But I got one two weeks ago and another on the weekend so hopefully they keep coming.”

On Castleford’s disappointing loss at Wigan last Thursday, Blair added: “We were in that game. We just didn’t come out of the sheds in the second half.

“They scored a quick two tries and it looked like we threw the towel in but that’s not us. We’ve had a good day’s training today and we’ve got the Captain’s Run to fix it up so we’ll be ready.”