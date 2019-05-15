Cheyse Blair showing positive signs says Castleford Tigers coach

Castleford Tigers boss Daryl Powell has seen some promising signs from recent signing Cheyse Blair.

Blair has yet to finish on the winning side for the Tigers after flying round the world from Australia to play in Super League, but in his two appearances his head coach has been pleased with what he has seen.

“Cheyse has been strong," said Powell.

"He has not got a lot of real clean ball, but I think his carries have been strong and defensively he’s been very good.

“The signs are positive. Obviously it will take him a bit of time to bed into what we are doing, but he has gone well.

“He is a big player, he is physical, he likes to carry the ball at people with a fair bit of intent, he has got an offload and a decent skill set so he’s going to be good for us.”

Blair is included in the squad to face Leeds Rhinos tomorrow night, but Castleford are still without Junior Moors, Oliver Holmes and Alex Foster.

Powell explained: "Junior Moors is still out and I've no idea when he’ll be back, the same for Alex Foster and Oliver Holmes.

“Holmes and Foster have had injections in knee injuries and we’ve no clue on time scale, it’s wait and see how they respond to that.

“It’s a bit frustrating. Junior Moors is another one we’re not sure about. He hurt his knee and ankle. The knee’s causing the most concern, they’ve found some rare extra piece of bone in his knee which is complicating matters a little bit.

“We’re hopeful he will be back, but we don’t know when.”