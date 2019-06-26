Cheyse Blair starting to settle in says Castleford Tigers coach Daryl Powell

Head coach Daryl Powell is pleased with the progress being made by Cheyse Blair following his move to Castleford Tigers from Australia and believes he will continue to improve.

Centre Blair gave a man of the match contending display in last week's game at Salford Red Devils with Powell describing his performance as his best in a Castleford shirt.

He said: "Cheyse had a big involvement, 22 carries, big metres and I thought he was handful with the ball.

"He will continue to get better in the team and it was a big plus for us.

"He's starting to settle in. He's got his family over here now, which is great, and I think he'll continue to get better."

Blair formed a new left edge partnership with Tuoyo Egodo, who came in for the injured Greg Eden on the wing and also earned praised from his head coach for his display.

Powell said: "Tuoyo had a good game. He looked strong and it was probably his best game for us.

"Playing on the wing, he was put under pressure, but took the high balls well.

"I thought he carried strong and some of his other little bits of effort was a big improvement. He did some really good things for us."

Powell was not so sure about Egodo's involvement in the Tigers try after the first half hooter when on catching the ball after it had hit the post he tried a chip kick for himself only to give the ball back to Salford, who then promptly also coughed up possession for Jordan Rankin to score.

The Cas boss added: "I was in the changing rooms so I didn't see the try on half-time. I watched it back afterwards and it was a bizarre try to score. It put us in a position that we didn't really deserve to be in, it got us back in the game.

"You wouldn't want to be doing that and getting it wrong, that's for sure, so there's probably a lesson in there for Tuoyo even though it worked in our favour."