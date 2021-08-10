Chris Chester leaves Wakefield Trinity - club statement in full

Wakefield Trinity have parted company with Head Coach Chris Chester.

Willie Poching has assumed the role of Interim Head Coach with immediate effect.

Chester has been in charge since March 2016 and led Trinity to its best ever Super League finishes in 2017 and 2018.

However, Trinity have only won four games this season.

In a statement, CEO Michael Carter said: ‘”It’s always a sad and difficult decision when change is needed, but the Board felt that the time was right for change.

"For many reasons, we are stuck in a rut, and have an incredibly important period coming up, where the future of Super League will be defined.

"Chris came in at a low point for the Club, and for me personally, and completely changed things around. Under his leadership we played some of the best rugby this Club has seen in Super League in 2018 and 2019.

“Sadly, the last two years have been difficult for many reasons with injuries and COVID decimating us at times. There have been numerous occasions where we could have sought a postponement but played on with weakened teams, and ultimately that has reflected on Chris.

"He has also never been given the opportunity to spend the full salary cap. To truly compete these days, clubs need either a wealthy benefactor or large crowds and substantial off field income, none of which Chris has ever enjoyed here. At times, it must have felt like coaching with both hands tied behind his back.

“Chez will be remembered as a success at this Club, and one who always had its best interests at heart. I wish him every success for the future.”

Chairman, John Minards, said: “On behalf of the whole Board I would like to thank Chris for all his great work at out club.

"He has brought great commitment, dedication and skill to the difficult role of Wakefield Trinity Head Coach.