Civic reception for cup winning Featherstone Rovers

At the final, on July 17 at Wembley Stadium, Featherstone Rovers triumphed against York City Nights by 41-34 to lift the cup, with Featherstone's Craig Hall winning the Player of the March.

It was a bittersweet occasion for the district as Super League side Castleford Tigers were also at Wembley, taking on St Helen's in the prestigious Challenge Cup Final. A second half fight back by St Helen's saw them win the match 12-26.

Coun Denise Jeffery said: “We are incredibly proud of Featherstone Rovers and Castleford Tigers, for reaching their finals at Wembley – it is a huge achievement in itself. While it wasn’t Castleford’s day, I am absolutely delighted for Featherstone Rovers and their superb win.

Coun Denise Jeffrey with Coun Graham Isherwood (left) and Featherstone Rovers chairman Mark Campbell with the 1895 trophy

"“I am very much looking forward to welcoming the Featherstone team and the support staff to the Town Hall, on behalf of the residents of our district, and to recognise this tremendous success that has come from the hard work and effort of all those involved.”

Mark Campbell chairman of Featherstone Rovers, said: “We are extremely honoured as a club to receive this recognition from the council.

"We take very seriously our role as ambassadors for the town of Featherstone and the City of Wakefield so we feel humbled that the council have recognised our efforts in this way."

The civic reception will be held on August 23