Coach Ryan Carr rues second-half spell which cost Featherstone Rovers victory

FEATHERSTONE ROVERS were good for 60-65 minutes of their Betfred Championship setback at Leigh Centurions, coach Ryan Carr reckons.

Rovers led 14-10 at half-time, but were beaten 29-20 two days ago.

Carr was encouraged by much of his team’s performance, but admitted one poor spell ultimately cost them the points.

“We finished the first half on top,” he reflected.

“We had a really positive first half, but for a 20-minute period after half-time we had no possession and field position.

“Leigh capitalised and snuck away and we could not pick them up.

“We were good for 60-65 minutes of the game, but that 15-20 minute period in the second half cost us. There were a lot of positives, I thought the effort was outstanding.”

Rovers were also hampered by some adversity before and during the game.

Carr revealed: “We had illness go through the team.

“John Davies had to pull out on the day of the game and our captain, James Lockwood, should not have played.

“He had a bug as well and only played because of who he is. He is our captain and he didn’t want to let the boys down.

“He was on the bench and played limited minutes – he had no energy.”

A dead leg suffered by another forward Jack Ormondroyd added to Rovers’ problems, though he played on.

“To his credit he toughed it out for the boys,” Carr added.

“He should have come off, but wanted to stay out there which is pleasing – that they want to keep playing for each other.”

Rovers were without dual-registered forward Cameron Smith who was a late call-up into Leeds’ squad for their win at Salford Red Devils, but another Rhinos man Alex Sutcliffe came in and Carr said: “He went really well, I was really pleased with his effort.”