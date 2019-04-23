Coach Ryan Carr urges Featherstone Rovers to take their chances when the opportunity knocks

BOSS RYAN Carr was pleased with everything Featherstone Rovers did in their 23-14 loss to Betfred Championship leaders Toronto Wolfpack – apart from their finishing.

Rovers were in the contest throughout and Carr felt they could have won had they taken more of their chances.

“It was a really good performance from the boys,” he said.

“I was really pleased with a lot of areas of our game.

“I think we are getting better and better each week which is all you ask as a coach.”

Carr insisted: “We are getting a feel about who we are now and how we play and how we go about our business.

“We created more opportunities than Toronto did, we just didn’t capitalise on them.

“Against quality opposition like Toronto you can’t afford to miss those opportunities.

“That’s a learning thing for us and we’ve got to take that experience into future scenarios when we are in games like that and make sure we are finishing off those opportunities we are creating.”

Toronto scored five tries to Rovers’ two, but Carr reckoned his side’s game plan worked for long periods.

He added: “I thought we did a really good job to play the field position game against them and try and to keep them away from our tryline because they are a threat.

“We did that for a lot, but when we created our opportunities we didn’t take them. It’s as simple as that.”