Conference: Land returns to point way to top for Lock Lane

Connor Land celebrated his return from injury by amassing 30 points to help Lock Lane to an emphatic victory over Bradford Dudley Hill in Division One of the National Conference.

The 46-6 home success last Friday night took the in-form Castleford-based team to the top of the table.

It was Land who led the way as he crossed for four tries and kicked seven goals against the relegation threatened Dudley Hill team. The scrum-half notched his first two tries by the 12th minute and, after Simon Sewell had replied with a converted touchdown, he completed his hat-trick five minutes shy of the half-hour.

Lock Lane were well in control as they went in at the break 30-6 up, with a further Lewis Price effort and Land’s fourth try.

A scoreless third quarter followed before the hosts eased home with touchdowns for Oliver Bloomer, Jordan Bull and Price.

Lock Lane will be looking to maintain their top spot when at home again this Saturday, taking on Shaw Cross Sharks in a game kicking off at 2.30pm.

Featherstone Lions are back in action after a week off and tackle Thornhill Trojans at home at the Millpond in a Division One match also set to start at 2.30pm.