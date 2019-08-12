CTSC event: Chance for supporters to meet Castleford Tigers Women stars

An evening with the highly successful Tigresses is the next event being organised by Castleford Tigers Supporters Club to take place this week.

Castleford Tigers Women players Rhiannion Marshall, Shona Hoyle, Meganne Birch, Tara Stanley, Kelsey Gentles and Grace Field are attending the event, which will take place next Wednesday at the Riverside Signs and Designs Restaurant, at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle (start 7.30pm).

Kelsey Gentles.

It will be a good opportunity for fans to come and say hello to the players who are performing with pride for the club this year.

There will be a question and answer session with the players and a raffle. Admission is £1 for CTSC members, £3 to non members. Event sponsors are Riverside Paint a Pot and Yorkshire Craft Beers. Raffle. Come and say hello, question and answer with the players.

CTSC’s most recent event was a senior players evening in the Riverside Signs and Designs Restaurant venue when a large attendance welcomed guests Oliver Holmes and Paul McShane.

The event, sponsored by Airedale Computers and 3 Wise Men Promotions, began with questions about the current season, covering injuries, form, team spirit, player movements to other clubs, training, conditioning, pre-game build up, disruption in team selection, rule changes and referees.

After a break during which a raffle was drawn more light hearted questions followed with Oliver and Paul proving great entertainers, having the audience in stitches with their funny answers and stories.

Subjects ranged from Love Island to David Beckham, Del Boy to Tyson Fury, and from Gadwin Springer imitation to clothes being tied in knots, favourite food, drink and TV shows.

The CTSC thanked the players for giving their time and making it a great night as well as all the supporters who attended.

The CTSC made £131.25 profit on the night.