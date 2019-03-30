Cup tie offers Featherstone Rovers a chance to make amends says Ryan Carr

RIGHTING LAST week’s wrongs is Featherstone Rovers’ priority for their Coral Challenge Cup tie at home to Betfred Championship rivals Swinton Lions today (1pm).

The game is part of a weekend Cup double-header at LD Nutrition Stadium, Post Office Road, with amateurs Featherstone Lions taking on Doncaster there tomorrow (2pm).

Ryan Carr.

Rovers are on the back of a shock home loss to Dewsbury Rams six days ago and coach Ryan Carr admitted the first thing he is looking for is an improved performance.

“We made too many errors,” conceded Carr, who could give a debut to former Leeds back Kiedan Hartley and dual-registered centre Jack Broadbent, but is without his other Rhinos players.

“We completed at 55 per cent and you are never going to give yourself a chance to win a game when you complete half your sets.

“We are looking for an improved performance, from our point of view that is the main thing.”

Rovers won 24-12 at Swinton in the league two weeks ago, but Lions broke their duck for the season with an impressive 33-26 success away to Barrow Raiders last weekend.

“They are a really good team,” Carr noted.

“I know they’ve only had one win, but take nothing away from them – they are playing some really good footy.

“They are a tough team to break down, they move the ball really well and they’ll be a really tough challenge.

“They will be full of confidence after a good away win last week, but we are looking to bounce back and we have to take care of our own back yard.”

Today is Carr’s first Challenge Cup tie.

“I know of it,” the Australian said of the knockout tournament.

“It’s something we don’t really do back home, but when you are competitive you want to win any game you go into, whatever the competition is.

“It is another game for us to improve and put a few of the disappointing things we did last week to bed.”

Meanwhile, Lions will be without Brendon Gibbins (12 games) and Danny Glassell (five matches) who were this week banned for striking offences against York Acorn in the previous round.