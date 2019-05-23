Dane Chisholm: Bradford Bulls clash is just another game

Dane Chisholm insists that Sunday’s clash against former club Bradford Bulls is “just another game.”

Featherstone Rovers host Bradford Bulls at the LD Nutrition this Sunday, hoping to make it four wins in a row.

Chisholm has been in fine form since moving from Bradford to Featherstone and was named man of the match as Ryan Carr’s side claimed a 42-10 win over York City Knights last weekend.

The 28-year-old admits that his departure from Bradford was mutual but that it was the best thing for him.

“It was mutual, I wasn’t playing footy. Me and the coach didn’t see eye to eye,” he said.

“It wasn’t my decision in total but this was the best choice for me.

“It is just another game. I don’t want any hype about it. It is another 17 lads, some of who are very good friends of mine.

“It is always a big event playing against mates. You always want to play better and perform better against your friends, it makes it more competitive.”

Chisholm kicked the winning drop-goal as Bradford edged past Rovers with a 17-16 win on the opening day of the season.

He was the Bulls’ top points scorer as they earned promotion from League One last season but is already a firm fan favourite at the LD Nutrition Stadium.

“I couldn’t be happier,” added Chisholm. “The boys have taken really well to me.

“Carry (Ryan Carr) is an awesome coach, I couldn’t praise him any more. Working with him is a blessing and I am learning from him everyday.

“The shapes that he throws are very mean and they are things that me and Tom Holmes like to do.

“We have got big back-rowers and big front-rowers that can ball play, so it makes our jobs a lot easier.”

Chisholm scored the opening try as Rovers won for the first time at the Summer Bash.

The half-back tormented the York defence, with a number of try assists in a dominant display.

The outcome was a far cry from his last appearance at the Bash, as he was forced off with a season-ending ACL injury while playing for Bradford in 2017.

Half-back partner Tom Holmes was in a similar position, after he ruptured his ACL while playing for Featherstone last year.

“It was better than last time, it was a little bit similar [to last performance at the Bash] until I ended up doing my ACL,” said Chisholm.

“It was good to come back, me and Holmes, we both done our knees here.

“So it is good to come back and finish the game and perform really well together.”

He added: “York were depleted, they were missing a few of their main players.

“It obviously doesn’t help them but we still had to rock up and perform and our attitude was awesome.

“I think that is the longest that we have put a good performance together, so we are showing good signs.”