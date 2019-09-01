Dane Chisholm leads way as Featherstone Rovers clinch play-off place in style

Featherstone Rovers clinched their place in the end of season Betfred Championship play-offs in real style as they enjoyed a 64-0 romp away to Batley Bulldogs.

Inspirational half-back Dane Chisholm led the way with 32 personal points, including a hat-trick of tries, as Rovers were in control for much of the contest at the Fox’s Biscuits Stadium.

With Bradford Bulls beating Sheffield Featherstone cannot now be caught for fifth place and can still finish in fourth if results go their way on the final day of the regular season.

Former Batley player Brad Day got the ball rolling for Rovers when charging over from Chisholm’s pass.

Top try scorer Cameron King produced a strong finish to stretch the lead with Chisholm’s second conversion making it 12-0.

Batley stayed in the game for a spell, but their defence was breached when Chisholm got free to score his first try.

On the next attack the visitors were over again, Callum McLelland finding centre Josh Hardcastle who races past a tackler for another try.

Featherstone made it 30-0 by half-time as James Harrison was left with an easy run-in after good work by Josh Walters.

Rovers continued their domination up the slope in the second half with Harrison the provider this time and James Lockwood going over under the posts.

Chisholm then collected his second of the game with a classy finish before Connor Jones made an impact of the bench with a fine try.

Chisholm’s hat-trick try as he combined well with Jack Ormondroyd took the score past the 50 mark.

Hardcastle grabbed his second try when finishing off a smart left to right move.

Rovers rounded off the scoring when Jones was sent over by full-back Ash Golding. The tenth conversion of the day from Chisholm took the point tally up to 64.

Scorers - Featherstone: Tries Day, King, Chisholm 3, Hardcastle 2, Harrison, Lockwood, Jones 2; goals Chisholm 10.

Batley Bulldogs: Scott; Rettie, Broadbent, Galbraith, Campbell; Yates, Brambani; Gledhill, Leak, Everett, Downs, Bretherton, Brearley. Subs: Taira, Tomlinson, Senior, Ward.

Rovers: Golding, Johnson, Hardcastle, Sutcliffe, Carey, McLelland, Chisholm, Davies, King, Makatoa, Walters, Day, Lockwood. Subs: Cooper, Harrison, Ormondroyd, Jones.

Referee: Gareth Hewer

Half-time: 0-30.