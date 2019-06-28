Dane Chisholm signs three-year deal with Featherstone Rovers

STAR HALF-BACK Dane Chisholm has agreed a new deal at Featherstone Rovers, keeping him at the club until the end of 2022.

The Australian pivot joined Featherstone on a season-long loan from Bradford Bulls in April but has now made his move across West Yorkshire permanent.

He became the quickest Rovers player to score 100 points for the club, surpassing Liam Finn's record earlier this month

And the 28-year-old admits it was an "easy" decision to put pen to paper on a three-year deal.

"I have really enjoyed my time here so far, I have been playing some pretty good rugby and am getting a lot of support on and off the field," said Chisholm.

"I love working under Ryan Carr and Paul March and it was a very easy decision for me, committing my future to Featherstone.

Dane Chisholm. PIC: Featherstone Rovers.

"The recruitment work being done by the club for the years ahead is very exciting and I am buzzing to be a part of it.

"This is a great club to be representing and everything is heading in the right direction."

And although the French international has committed the next three years to Featherstone, he is fully focused on doing "something very special" this year.

He added: "I don't want to think too far ahead because we want to do something very special this season.

"However, the building work is progressing here and the plans for the future are encouraging. We are building towards achieving more and more success.

"The team spirit is fantastic and we are all looking forward to the massive games coming up, as we look to nail down a place in the play-offs over the coming weeks."