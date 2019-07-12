Danny Holmes seals victory as Lock Lane hit back

Lock Lane proved too good for bottom of the table team Kells as they recorded a 25-12 home win in their National Conference Premier Division game.

A surprise looked on the cards at half-time as Kells, who had only been beaten 26-24 at home to the Castleford-based side earlier in the season, led 12-6.

Connor Hetherington and Dominic Wear scored tries for the visitors with Jake Parker kicking two conversions. Lock Lane’s only score in the first 40 minutes came when Rian Sainsbury crossed the line for a try that was converted by Connor Turner.

They managed to get level eight minutes into the second half as Nathan Fozzard raced over and Turner added the extras.

Lane finally took charge on their way to an eighth league victory of the season when taking the lead 14 minutes from time. Karl Robinson charged over and Turner added his third conversion.

Turner quickly stretched the lead to seven points when he took the opportunity to land a drop-goal.

Victory was then sealed in the final minute with a Danny Holmes try and another Turner goal.

Lock Lane remain in seventh place despite the win, but have put some real daylight between themselves and the relegation zone now in their first season back in the top division.

This Saturday they are on their travels when away to championship challengers West Hull, currently in second place.