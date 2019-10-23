Danny Richardson arrival can give Castleford Tigers more flair, believes director of rugby Jon Wells

CASTLEFORD Tigers will provide more exciting and attacking rugby following the arrival of Danny Richardson, believes the club’s director of rugby Jon Wells.

The former St Helens half-back joined the Tigers on a three-year deal from the 2019 Grand Final winners last Friday.

Danny Richardson kicks a goal for England Knights. PIC: Simon Hall.

The 23-year-old will be a regular half-back partner of Jake Trueman, who is currently touring New Zealand with the Great Britain Lions.

Richardson made his England Knights debut against Jamaica on Sunday, giving Castleford fans a taste of what they can expect from him in 2020.

The 2018 Super League Dream Player set up the final try of the match and kicked five goals from seven attempts.

“Jake has been exceptional for us,” Wells said of the 20-year-old.

“We need to stop describing Jake and Danny as ‘good young players’ because they’re not – they are just good players.

“If they are old enough they are good enough and Jake and Danny have proven that.

“I know Danny is excited to be working with Jake and vice versa. I think what Castleford fans and wider fans of Super League will see is two very creative, high-quality, English international-standard half-backs who are going to spearhead this team.”

Wells believes that Castleford’s new combination in the halves will make their outside backs more efficient.

He added: “We envisage [the backs getting] plenty of service and plenty of opportunities for try-scoring which essentially is why the fans pay their money to come through the turnstiles and why we switch on the television sets.

“We want to see exciting, attacking rugby and that’s what we intend to provide.”

Wells feels that Richardson’s best years will be at Wheldon Road.

The 23-year-old struggled to establish his place in the Saints side last season and even spent time on dual registration at Leigh Centurions.

“He comes from a great system at St Helens and I would like to place on record my thanks to Eamonn McManus and Mike Rush from the St Helens club for their professionalism during the negotiations, which will now see Danny progress his career and contribute as a Tiger from 2020 onwards,” Wells added.

“We have a fine record of improving players, vast international experience in the coaching group, and at 23, Danny will have his best years ahead of him here at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle.

“Danny will be relocating to Yorkshire and he joins us for day one of pre-season in just under a month from now – and he can’t wait to get started.”

Castleford Tigers head coach Daryl Powell added: “Danny is a player of real quality with the potential to play international rugby. He has a sharp rugby mind alongside his ability to kick the ball in a special way both for goal and tactically.

“We are looking forward to helping Danny go to the next level in his career.”