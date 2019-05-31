Daryl Powell: Break can help Castleford Tigers renew challenge

Castleford Tigers boss Daryl Powell is hoping a week without a game can refresh his players for the second half of the season.

The Tigers have been left without a match this weekend after being knocked out of the Coral Challenge Cup and the players will given some time off before they will be expected to throw themselves back into training to try to put right some of the wrongs of a season that has not gone according to plan.

After opening up with four wins the Tigers have lost eight of their last 11 games, but head coach Powell has not given up hope of turning things round with 13 matches still remaining in Super League.

He said: “We’ve not got a game this week so it maybe gives the players a bit of time to get away and reflect and then come back and renew a challenge, see if we can get up against teams like Saints and get over the top of them.

“We’ve got to recognise they were too good for us, learn a lot from that and then move forward.

“We’ve got to find a way of getting better both individually and collectively, see if we can front up to St Helens further down the track.

“We’re going through a tough spell. In general we’ve hung about on teams and generally done okay, bearing in mind we’ve had a lot of players missing, but we’re just not quite good enough at the moment.

“We’ve just got to keep working hard.”

Powell paid tribute to the supporters for their continued backing at Magic Weekend and wants to give them more to cheer in the coming weeks.

He added: “We didn’t give the fans much to sing about so they had to invent their own song. We want to give them more at the minute, but we are fighting a battle.

“We’re not always winning the battles, but the boys are trying hard and the fans are always great in terms of supporting us. They were good again without us giving them a whole lot to cheer about.”