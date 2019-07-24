Daryl Powell hails 'excellent' Castleford Tigers as they look to solidify play-off spot

Daryl Powell hailed his “excellent” Castleford Tigers side as they moved back into Super League’s top-five with a hard-fought victory over Warrington Wolves last weekend.

LATEST: Oliver Holmes issued with one game ban.

The Tigers head coach insists that the goal until the end of the season is stay in the play-off spots after the win over the Wolves moved them into fifth.

Castleford won’t be in action this weekend, with the Challenge Cup semi-finals in Bolton taking centre stage on Saturday.

MORE: Castleford won't contest Holmes' suspenion.

The Tigers’ victory over the Wolves made it two wins on the spin, and Powell insists his side are capable of winning all their remaining games.

“We had been talking about backing up performances and attitudes, and I thought we did that,” said Powell.

“Once we got into the pace of the game I thought we were excellent. They had good starts to each half but I thought we were excellent, really good performance.

“Big result for us, obviously looking at the table. It was really important for us to have got the two points.

“It gets us into the five, we get a bit of breather now, and hopefully we can stay there.”

Powell believes that Castleford have shown more “steel” in recent weeks as they made it back-to-back wins for the first time since round four.

The Tigers have six games left to play in the regular season and Powell wants to try and reach the play-offs with some momentum.

He continued: “There have been some reports this week that I am suggesting we can win every game, and I think, why not?

“We just keep talking about that, driving our standards and I think our attitude is getting better. I do think there is a fair bit more steel about us.

“It has took a fair bit more getting this year but I think we are on a bit of a path now.

“There is a recognition now that when we turn up with the right attitude we are a very good team, regardless of who we have missing.

“We have got to that point now where we know what we need to do.

“The season is down to the last six games and the play-offs and I would like to think we can get there with some momentum.”

Powell has put Castleford’s lack of consistency this season down to the constant changes in their line-up.

He added: “We haven’t been able to pick a consistent 17 all year, so that has made a difference to our consistency.

“But, the last couple of weeks we have picked the same 19, so it does help. I just think we are in a good place to continue on with this form.”