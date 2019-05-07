Daryl Powell has no plans to quit Castleford Tigers to take over at Leeds Rhinos

Daryl Powell has reiterated that he is happy at Castleford Tigers amid speculation linking him with the newly vacant Leeds Rhinos hot seat.

After being installed as one of the early favourites to take over from Dave Furner at Headingley the Tigers head coach stressed that he has unfinished business at Castleford and was concentrating on trying to win a trophy with the team he supported as a boy.

After being told that he was 8/1 in the early betting to be the new Rhinos head coach, Powell said: "I wouldn't be putting any money on.

"I've no plans to leave Cas for Leeds. I'm contracted here, I've always been happy here and love the club.

"We've not won anything yet and I'd like to win something at the club - apart from the League Leaders, which nobody rates, but I think is quite important myself."

On the departure of Furner in his first season in charge of the Leeds team, Powell added: "I was really shocked to hear the news. It's very early.

"I don't know what's gone on inside the four walls, but I know Dave personally and he's a top fella.

"I was just really surprised that it's happened so early in his career at Leeds.

"We are only 14 rounds into Super League so he's not been given a massive amount of time to fix things up."