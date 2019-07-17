Daryl Powell: Having Castleford Tigers players in and around England squads says a lot about the club

Having six players selected in England squads this week reflects well on Castleford Tigers, says head coach Daryl Powell.

Liam Watts, Jake Trueman and Luke Gale were picked in the England Elite Performance Squad while Mike McMeeken, Alex Foster and Greg Minikin were chosen for the England Knights squad.

Cas boss Powell is pleased for the players to get recognition and hoping more can make the cut at the end of the season.

He said: "The players that are in there deserve to be in and are playing well.

"It's great to see. For Castleford players to be in and around those squads says a lot about the club, the team and the players.

"I think we're one of the clubs that international selectors look at. We've got high quality players in all positions and it's great to see they are getting an opportunity to play at the higher level.

"For Truey it's been a pretty steep climb and for Wattsy getting in there after a fair bit of time in the wilderness it's great. He's had an outstanding season and for both him and Truey it's a great opportunity.

"Mike McMeeken has hit form again and he's got a great opportunity to get himself up into the top squad.

"Oli Holmes did a great job last year so if he can get back in and around it again it will be fantastic for him and hopefully he can finish the season off flying."

Powell added: "Luke Gale and Alex Foster are not playing at the moment so I'm not sure how that's going to go with the England teams and I'm surprised Adam Milner wasn't in the Knights squad if he's not going to be in the Elite.

"But he's coming back to form now and he'll get an opportunity to force his way back in there.