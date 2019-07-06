Daryl Powell highly critical of players after defeat to rivals Leeds Rhinos

After praising his players last week Daryl Powell bemoaned the lack of consistency and was critical of the display in defeat to Leeds Rhinos.

The Castleford Tigers head coach was hugely frustrated after seeing his side fail to back up the promise of the win over London Broncos.

James Clare leaps to try to win the ball for Castleford Tigers against Leeds Rhinos. Picture: James Heaton

He said: “I thought we were poor. The amount of errors we coughed up in the first half just put us under too much pressure and Leeds took advantage.

“At 6-0 at half-time it was still a tight game, but then we concede straight after half-time and what I thought was a really soft try.

“There were some tough calls against us, but Leeds deserved to win the game. We were a long way off our best. It’s understandable in some ways with key players missing, but we should be able to come up with a better effort than that.

“I don’t think at any point we played with any fluency. Our accuracy with our attacking play was way off.

"We're just not consistent at the minute. I need to try and find a team in among all the injuries we've got that can be consistent. It's proving pretty difficult at the moment.

Powell admitted that the decision to play Peter Mata’utia at half-back did not pay off.

He explained: “We’ve got half-backs sat down all over the place so we Pete in there.

“Jordan (Rankin) was so good at full-back last week that we put Pete in at half and I don’t think that worked.”

Powell was critical of Greg Eden’s attempted long pass, near his own line, which led to a knock on then a Rhinos try when Cas had done well to come from 14-0 down to 14-10.

He added: "We get ourselves in the game, but then that pass from Greg was just not on, it was too long. They score on the back of that and that was the game really.

"Greg has got it in him with his decision making. Those sorts of things can look spectacular, but they are high risk and it didn't come off.

"Whether we would have won the game you don't know, but we had eight minutes left and we've got an opportunity and got the momentum

"Leeds were bound to be nervous because they have gone from being in a really strong position to being in a vulnerable position.

"We had probably four sets to have a pop at that so to give it away like that is pretty disappointing."