Daryl Powell: More incisive attack can yield 'something special' for Castleford Tigers

CASTLEFORD TIGERS have the chance to do “something special” but they must be more incisive with their attack, insists head coach Daryl Powell.

The Tigers won’t play a single home game during the play-offs after finishing the regular season in fifth.

All of their fixtures will take place across the Pennines after they were the only club from Yorkshire to finish in the top five.

Castleford will be knocked out of the play-offs if they lose any of their games, starting at Warrington Wolves tonight.

“Fifth is a tough spot to do it from because everything’s away from home,” said Powell.

“It is a tough challenge, every game’s in Lancashire – and it’s always raining in Lancashire, or always seems to when we go there!

“It is a tough challenge, but I think we can do anything we want. You have got to turn up with the right mentality and your game has got to be outstanding.

“Your defence has got to be consistent for 80 minutes. We have been that a fair bit.

“I think our attacking play’s the big thing. If we get that right and our attacking game’s accurate then we have got a great chance of doing something special, but it’s going to be tough.”

Warrington have stuttered through their final stretch of the Super League season, dropping to fourth place after looking on course to finish second.

However, Powell admits it is hard to look past their record in knock-out games after they lifted the Challenge Cup last month.

“I think Warrington have been great all year, until around the Challenge Cup, but they’ve been talking up it being a one-off game and how good they’ve been in one-off games this year.

“It is hard to argue against that, but I think for us it’s just get ourselves right and enjoy the experience and the challenge of what’s in front of us.

“We are away from home in every game we’re going to be in in this play-off series, based on finishing fifth, so it’ll be a tough game, but I am looking forward to it.”

Loose-forward Adam Milner is expected to be available this evening after missing last week’s match due to illness.

“Adz Will be okay,” Powell confirmed. “We’ve got a couple of boys to check and see where they’re at.

“We could potentially be a few players down, but we’ve got a good squad, players who have been in there and played well all year.

“We’ve just got to come up with special performances over the next four weeks.”

Meanwhile Luke Gale will not return to action this season with Powell confirming: “He won’t play for us this year. It’s a non-starter.”

Castleford’s clash at Warrington kicks off at 7.45pm.