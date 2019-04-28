Daryl Powell praises attitude of 'unlucky' Castleford Tigers

Daryl Powell felt Castleford Tigers were the better team and were unfortunate not to bring the two points home from Wigan,

The Tigers head coach declared himself proud of the effort put in by the players after going into their third game in nine days with 10 first team players unavailable.

He said: “I thought we were the better team, but we couldn’t quite take our opportunities. I thought we had more in the second half. We got Peter Mata’utia through and the ball got dislodged and that chance at the end was a clear cut one if he gets it clean to James Clare.

“I thought we were really unlucky and I was proud of the effort. We defended outstandingly well. Sometimes it’s a little bit easier when it’s wet, but our attitude was great.

“We’ve got something to work with when you know your boys are working hard.”

Castleford failed to score a try for the second successive time at the DW Stadium, but Powell reckoned the team had plenty of opportunities in wet weather.

He explained: “It was very hard in those conditions. I thought we created some things, but they either defended it well or we just didn’t have the cutting edge.

"When you look at our team and you see’s who’s watching the game you could see we could be a little bit more cutting edge at times, but our young half-backs are building a relationship and it was only Cory’s third game in Super League and Truey is 20 years of age. There’s a lot of pressure on those two.

“Our halves are doing a great job – they are both young fellas.”

Powell reckoned the game was better for the rule changes put in place in the week with just 10 penalties given compared to the 25 in the previous match at Catalans and praised referee Chris Kendall.

He added: “I spoke about it last time out against Catalans, but I thought it was a lot better.

“He refereed it pretty well. I’d question the charge down penalty he gave, but other than that I thought he was very good, He handled the ruck well.

“I reckon there were about five or six there where the ball would have been played back into someone on the floor and I thought the game benefited because of it. I was pleased with and it was a lot cleaner.”