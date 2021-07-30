Debutant Jack Render in at the double as Fryston Warriors end leaders’ run

Rugby League at its finest as Fryston Warriors A player Adam Kerry helps to carry off injured Eastmoor Dragons A player Caine McVittie in the sides' Yorkshire Men's League game. Picture: Ken Czmeiduch

They took the game to much bigger opponents as their resilience shone through to allow them to beat the previously unbeaten Wakefield side 30-16 on their own turf.

Westgate had no match for the speed of the Fryston back line and Jack Render – making his debut for Fryston – killed them off with two late tries.

The result took Fryston to within two points of leaders Common at the half way point of the season.

Westgate opened the scoring when poor defence from Fryston let Will Gledhill dummy and bustle his way over.

This was shortlived as Fryston came storming back and hooker Brad Moules seized upon an error to feed the supporting Jae Priest to scoot in under the posts. Andy Speake added the conversion.

Fryston realised they had Westgate in unknown territory this season as they were playing catch up football. This resulted in them spilling the ball on numerous occasions and once the Warriors shipped the ball to the left there was no stopping Brandon Ward going in at the corner. Speake landed a magnificent touch line conversion.

Frustration crept into the hosts’ game and they had full- back Ryan Chalkley sent off for headbutting. Soon after, Fryston took full advantage when Moules shot in from dummy-half to score.

Westgate came out for the second half determined not to lose their unbeaten record and they used their size and weight advantage to gradually crawl up the field before burly prop Kevin Dickens crashed over from close range and Matthew Woods added the goal.

The home team were too aggressive again as Jamie Field was sent to the sin-bin for use of the knee. But Fryston failed to capitalise on their two-man advantage and started to make unforced errors themselves. This resulted Paul Mabbley crashing over. Woods added the goal to level the scores.

The visitors regrouped, however, and put their opponents under pressure again. Firstly they capitalized on a high tackle with Speake putting the Warriors back in front with a penalty right in front of the sticks. Then they camped on the line and the ball was zipped wide for Render to score his first try.

Speake added the conversion, forcing Westgate to score twice. Fryston kept their composure and when a pass went to ground Render scooped the ball up to run in from 60 metres. Speake added the conversion for the final points.

Fryston had many stars with Render, Moules and Lee Land all playing their part, but their man of the match, sponsored by Adam Dickinson, went to skipper Rhys Bonser for his tireless efforts in attack and defence.

Fryston A also enjoyed a resounding win over Eastmoor Dragons A, running in six tries and five goals in a 34-14 win in Division Five North.

Cutsyke Raiders were edged out 14-7 by Bentley in the Premier Division.

Kippax & Swillington Miners went down 48-18 at home to Newsome Panthers in Division Four while Hemsworth Dragons were also well beaten, 62-18 at Dearne Valley Bulldogs in Division Five South.

Fryston’s senior team were also involved in a Division One game in midweek when they earned revenge for an earlier defeat to Mirfield Stags by beating them 23-16 in a fast, entertaining game in which their extra pace won the day.

The Warriors made a whirlwind start with Moules ripping the Stags defence open time and again. From one of these spurts he fed skipper Bonser to go in under the posts and Speake added the conversion.

Moules then shot from dummy-half again and dummied the full-back to score with Speake again converting.

Mirfield hit back as John Plunkett crashed over and Fryston suffered a further setback when Lee Land was given a yellow card for an infringement in the tackle. But they found their rhythm again and slick handling saw Kieran Purdy put winger Brandon Ward over in the corner, giving Fryston a 12-point advantage at half-time.

Mirfield tried to use brute strength to force their way back after the break and James Pickering bustled his way over with Luke Manning converting.

Fryston had to weather several more attacks before they set up a scoring opportunity of their own when neat interchanges gave full-back Morgan Jones the space he needed to outpace the visitors’ defence. Speake added the conversion.

In the final quarter the Stags threw caution to the wind and it worked as Pickering once again went over. Manning’s goal brought them to within one score, but veteran Speake ensured victory for Warriors as he coolly slotted over a drop-goal.