Defeat at York City Knights leaves Featherstone Rovers without home comforts for potential promotion push

Featherstone Rovers boss Ryan Carr admits that his side’s defeat at York City Knights on Sunday afternoon was “tough to take.”

Rovers let a 12-point lead slip and twice dropped the ball with the try-line begging on a frustrating afternoon in North Yorkshire.

Luke Cooper and John Davies try to stop York City Knights' Jason Bass. PIC: James Heaton

Victory would have saw Featherstone leapfrog the Knights into fourth spot, but they now look set for a fifth-placed finish.

And that means that Rovers will have to play all of their play-off games away from home.

The fifth-placed side in the Championship enters the promotion play-offs but will not play a home game throughout the series.

Featherstone need just one more win to secure their spot in the play-offs with two games against Batley Bulldogs and Toulouse Olympique remaining.

“It is really tough to take,” admitted Carr of yesterday's loss.

“We started really well and got out to 12-0 and we were playing exactly how we wanted to for a large part of that.”

Dane Chisholm’s sin-binning with six minutes of the first half remaining helped York get back into the contest.

The hosts scored back-to-back tries before the interval, reducing the arrears to just two points.

Carr continued: “They got two late tries going into half time.

“I thought the momentum was with us at that point but as happens in footy, key moments usually turn games and that was a massive one.

“The yellow card didn’t affect us too much in terms of our mental state, it was more physical.

“We had hardly any ball when we did have 12 men. I thought we did a good job after half time to not concede any more points.

“Crucial moments, that was the story of today - we dropped the ball over the line twice.”

Featherstone have a weekend off, owing to the Challenge Cup Final, but Carr insists there is no panic in the ranks.

The defeat in York was their first since a narrow defeat by the same scoreline against Toronto Wolfpack last month.

Carr added: “We will regroup, I am not disappointed in their effort. Little moments would have made the game completely different.

“We are not going to panic and try and change everything because everything we have been doing has been working for us.”