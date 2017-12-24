Derby rivals meet in second fixture of new NCL season

FEATHERSTONE Lions will host Lock Lane at Mill Pond Stadium on the second weekend of the 2018 National Conference League Division One season next March.

The derby rivals lock horns on Saturday, March 17.

Lane are home to Skirlaugh and Lions visit York Acorn in the opening fixtures of the campaign the previous Saturday.

Lions beat Acorn 25-24 on the final day last season.

Lions and Lane will both start the season with new head coaches. Paul Couch has returned to Lock Lane for another spell in charge while Lions have appointed Paul Dooley as their new head coach, with Andy Kain as assistant coach.

Lane boss Couch said: “The lads have started pre-season really well. We’ve had good numbers training and we are starting to take shape.

“We need to be back in the Premier Division. I think with the players coming in we have a real opportunity.”

Next season’s fixtures for Lock Lane and Lions are:

March 10: Lock Lane v Skirlaugh, York Acorn v Featherstone Lions.

March 17: Featherstone Lions v Lock Lane.

March 24: Leigh Miners Rangers v Featherstone Lions, Lock Lane v Thornhill Trojans

April 7: Bradford Dudley Hill v Lock Lane, Featherstone Lions v Pilkington Recs.

April 14: Lock Lane v Leigh Miners Rangers, Skirlaugh v Featherstone Lions.

April 21: Featherstone Lions v Oulton Raiders; Lock Lane v Ince Rose Bridge.

April 28: Ince Rose Bridge v Featherstone Lions; Milford Marlins v Lock Lane.

May 12: Featherstone Lions v Milford Marlins; Oulton Raiders v Lock Lane.

May 19: Lock Lane v Pilkington Recs; Shaw Cross Sharks v Featherstone Lions.

June 2: Featherstone Lions v Thornhill Trojans; Lock Lane v Shaw Cross Sharks.

June 9: Bradford Dudley Hill v Featherstone Lions; York Acorn v Lock Lane.

June 16: Featherstone Lions v York Acorn.

June 22: Lock Lane v Bradford Dudley Hill.

June 30: Ince Rose Bridge v Lock Lane; Oulton Raiders v Featherstone Lions.

July 7: Featherstone Lions v Leigh Miners Rangers; Lock Lane v Oulton Raiders.

July 14: Featherstone Lions v Ince Rose Bridge; Pilkington Recs v Lock Lane.

July 21: Lock Lane v Featherstone Lions.

August 4: Leigh Miners Rangers v Lock Lane; Thornhill Trojans v Featherstone Lions.

August 11: Featherstone Lions v Bradford Dudley Hill; Lock Lane v York Acorn.

August 18: Featherstone Lions v Skirlaugh; Shaw Cross Sharks v Lock Lane.

September 1: Pilkington Recs v Featherstone Lions, Thornhill Trojans v Lock Lane.

September 8: Featherstone Lions v Shaw Cross Sharks; Lock Lane v Milford Marlins.

September 15: Milford Marlins v Featherstone Lions, Skirlaugh v Lock Lane.

Lock Lane host Wigan side Hindley and Featherstone Lions are home to Skirlaugh in the Ladbrokes Challenge Cup first round on the weekend of January 27-28.

Lock Lane coach Couch said: “We are really happy with a home draw but Hindley will be a tough test for us.”