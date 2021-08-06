Egan points way as Lock Lane overpower Featherstone Lions

Lock Lane's Lee Burton is tackled in the game against Featherstone Lions. Picture: John Clifton

The Castleford-based team had geared up for the usual tough derby tussle, but quickly took charge and went on to record a 74-0 win, going over for 13 unanswered tries.

Tom Egan led the scoring with a 28-point haul as he went in for two tries and was on form with the boot, kicking 10 goals.

There was a brace of tries each from Lewis Price, Bailey O’Connor and Tom Sowerby, who also kicked one goal.

Lock Lane's Craig Savage up against three Featherstone Lions defenders. Picture: John Clifton

Chris Siddons, Ben Knowles, Morgan Punchard, Joe Herczeg and Craig Savage were the others to cross the line in a surprisingly one-sided contest.

It was in the second half that Lane really cut loose after they led 28-0 at the break.

The win kept them in the hunt for the League F title, although top of the table West Bowling remain unbeaten from seven games while Lane have won six and lost three so far.

Lions have won two from their seven matches and sit second from bottom, ahead of winless Drighlington.

Tom Sowerby celebrates scoring a try. Picture: John Clifton

This Saturday Lions entertain Hull Dockers in a Cross League contest while Lock Lane travel to play Bradford Dudley Hill, who are one place below them in the League F table.