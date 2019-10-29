Eight Castleford Tigers Women players prepare to make history with England team

Eight of Castleford Tigers Women’s impressive team are set to be part of history on England Women’s first-ever tour of Papua New Guinea.

Grace Field, Kelsey Gentles, Shona Hoyle, Rhiannion Marshall, Sinead Peach, Tamzin Renouf, Georgia Roche and Tara Stanley have all been included in the 23-strong England squad after earning selection through their efforts in winning the Women’s Super League Leaders’ Shield in 2019.

In the England squad: Rhiannion Marshall.

England’s tour will see them play two games against the Orchids. Craig Richards’ side are set to face PNG in Goroka on Saturday, November 9 before a second test in Port Moresby on Saturday, November 16, as a precursor to the Great Britain Rugby League Lions’ final game, also against PNG in the capital.

Head coach Richards said: “It is going to be a fantastic experience for everyone involved and it will be a great test for the girls.

“We came up against the Orchids in the Downer World Cup Nines and they were extremely physical and promoted the ball well, so we know to expect two tough games. It’s brilliant that we’ve been given the chance to compete in the Nines and now have the opportunity to travel to Brisbane and Papua New Guinea as part of this ground-breaking tour.

“Regular high-quality international fixtures will only help the girls develop.”

Sinead Peach in action in the Grand Final for Castleford Tigers Women and now set to play for England Women against Papua New Guinea.

England will be captained by St Helens’ Emily Rudge, who added: “We are all extremely excited for what will be a historic tour not only for England Women but also for international Women’s Rugby League as a whole.

“Following on from the success of the World Cup Nines and the announcements being made by the 2021 Rugby League World Cup, it really is a special time for Women’s Rugby League and this tour is just another step in the right direction.

“The Orchids are a real emerging nation in the world of Women’s Rugby League and we know that both games will offer a strong test. However, we know we need to continue to compete regularly on the international stage to help us grow as a team and give ourselves the best possible preparation ahead of the 2021 Rugby League World Cup in England."

England’s 23-player squad:

D​annielle Anderson (Leeds Rhinos)

Caitlin Beevers (Leeds Rhinos/Dewsbury Moor and Birstall Victoria)

Charlotte Booth (Leeds Rhinos/Guiseley Storm)

Leah Burke (St Helens)

Chantelle Crowl (St Helens)

Jodie Cunningham (St Helens/Thatto Heath Crusaders)

Grace Field (Castleford Tigers/Oulton Raiders)

Faye Gaskin (St Helens/Thatto Heath)

Kelsey Gentles (Castleford Tigers/East Leeds)

Rebecca Greenfield (Wigan Warriors/Wigan St Patrick’s)

Shona Hoyle (Castleford Tigers)

Amy Johnson (Leeds Rhinos)

Tara Jones (St Helens)

Shannon Lacey (Leeds Rhinos/Stanningley)

Rhiannion Marshall (Castleford Tigers)

Sinead Peach (Castleford Tigers/Hunslet Warriors)

Tamzin Renouf (Castleford Tigers/Featherstone Lionesses)

Georgia Roche (Castleford Tigers/Dewsbury Moor)

Emily Rudge (St Helens/Thatto Heath)

Tara-Jane Stanley (Castleford Tigers)

Rachel Thompson (Wigan Warriors/Thatto Heath)

Naomi Williams (St Helens)

Georgia Wilson (Wigan Warriors)