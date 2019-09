Castleford Tigers kept their fate in their own hands with a crucial win over Hull FC in the race for Super League play-offs.

Jake Trueman scored a hat-trick for Daryl Powell's side, inspiring the Tigers to victory over an out-of-form Hull team. Below we picked the nine best pictures from an enthralling win.

Jake Trueman strolls over for his hat-trick try.

Peter Mata'utia looks to get past Hull's Jack Logan.

Paul McShane rushes to congratulate Jake Trueman on his hat-trick try

Jake Connor leaves the field after being sin-binned

Jordan Rankin runs at the Hull defence

Jake Trueman is mobbed by his Castleford teammates

Jamie Shaul is sin-binned by referee Ben Thaler

Matt Cook marked his 250th Super League appearance with a late try

Matt Cook leaves Danny Houghton clutching at thin air as he charges through a gap