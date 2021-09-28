MIchael Shenton is staying in Super League, with Hull. Picture c/o Hull FC.

Former Castleford Tigers captain Michael Shenton has joined Betfred Super League rivals Hull as head of emerging talent and reserve and academy team coach.

Shenton, 35, hung up his boots earlier this season, 17 years after making his Tigers debut.

The centre - who also played for England and had a two-season spell with St Helens - will work alongside Hull’s head of youth pathways Matty Faulkner to oversee the club’s young player development programme.

Michael Shenton is applauded on to the pitch before his final game for Tigers, against Warrington earlier this month. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.

Shenton, who will also mentor young players in the first team squad, said: “It’s a role I am hugely excited for.

“The opportunity to work at such a great club, with some potential future stars, which is such an important job at any club, is one I jumped at.

“We need to do a better job across the game at developing our young players and giving them a better chance at becoming professional players.

“I see myself as someone who can absolutely play a part in that.”

Shenton added: “I’ve got a lot of experience and insight into what it takes to make it as a professional in the game.

“When I spoke to the management at Hull, they were excited at the detailed knowledge I can offer the young players to help take them to the next level and prepare them for life in the first-team. I hope I can pass on some little areas of my own game.

“I’ve always had an interest in staying in the game after I retire as a player.

“I’ve done my education in sport and this is a role where I believe I can make a big impact on the careers of younger players and I’ll get a lot of satisfaction out of the role.”

Hull coach Brett Hodgson insisted: “This is an important role for the club and Michael brings quality in his experience.

“He has been in the game a long time at the highest level, he’s a good leader and we’re adding a quality person to our organisation.