Featherstone Lions aim to shake off Conference disappointment in Challenge Cup tie with Doncaster

Featherstone Lions will want to put a woeful display at Milford out of their minds quickly as they were bullied out of the game and lacked ideas on attack in a 28-10 Conference Division One defeat.

Coach Jamie Rooney will hope he gets a big response in attitude this Sunday when the Lions host League One outfit Doncaster in the Coral Challenge Cup round four.

Try scorer George Nuttall is wrapped up by Milford tacklers. Picture: Jonathan Buck

The tie takes place at Featherstone Rovers’ LD Nutrition Stadium with a 2pm kick-off.

Featherstone were on the back foot at the start against bogey side Milford as four penalties on the trot put the hosts in a good field position and Lions then had a man sin-binned.

Despite Joe Fox, George Nuttall and Jack Ellam working hard in defence the hosts scored a converted try.

Gaz Williamson went on a good solo run and Lions had a good spell on attack, but could not get over the line, Danny Glassell coming closest after he caught Scott Glassell’s chip.

Featherstone Lions captain Ian Jackson makes a dart for the Milford line. Picture: Jonathan Buck

Fox was held on the home line before Lions lost Jake Perkins to injury.

Danny Glassell made a fine cover tackle with the visitors split wide open, but soon after Milford went through the heart of the defence to make it 10-0.

Lions then had another man sent to the bin. Williamson made a good cover tackle and Nuttall worked non-stop, but the hosts scored a good team try on the stroke of half-time to lead by 16 points.

Gilbert and Danny Glassell had tilts in the second half, but Milford held firm and scored a soft try followed by one from acting-half with the conversions making it 28-0.

Ben Mawson and George Nuttall halt the Milford attack in its tracks. Picture: Jonathan Buck

Lions lost a third man to the bin, but to their credit they did come alive in the last 10 minutes as the outstanding Nuttall went over after Gilbert went close. Ian Jackson added the extras.

Then after a Scott Glassell solo break Conner Paver went over wide out to bring more respectability to the score.

Lions know this was a poor showing and they will need to react to coach Rooney’s instructions next Sunday as they aim to give a good account of themselves in the cup.