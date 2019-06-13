Featherstone Lions earn share of the spoils with Tom Carr's last-gasp try

Tom Carr’s late try sealed a point for Featherstone Lions in their top three game at York Acorn in Division One of the National Conference.

Lions had chances to beat their second placed hosts, but in bad conditions they just could not get the vital score and had to settle for a 14-14 draw.

York Acorn's Jimmy Mountford is held up by Featherstone Lions tacklers. Picture: MATTHEW MERRICK

Their kicking game was poor and will be something head coach Jamie Rooney will want to sort before their home game with Wigan St Pats this Saturday.

Lions dominated for most of the game in which both sides gave their all.

With no touch judges the referee allowed two of Acorns’ U13s to run the line – something which had a massive saying in the final analysis of the game.

Danny Glassell, Dean Gamble and Gaz Williamson were making good yards in the opening exchanges for the Lions with Jack Beddis, George Nuttall and Gaz Gale working well in defence.

Featherstone Lions' Joe Fox looks for a way through. Picture: MATTHEW MERRICK

A bomb was spilled by the visitors that led to a converted Acorn try and Featherstone then lost Jack Ellam to injury.

Liam Kay made a fine break to send Jake Perkins over for what looked a good try, but the referee controversially ruled it out after consulting a touch judge who said Perkins had gone in touch.

To add further to Lions’ frustrations the home team were given a penalty and kicked a goal to make it 8-0.

After Beddis and Joe Fox went close for Lions teenager Danny Thompson twice had to take testing bombs from Acorn.

Danny Glassell looks for a gap in the York Acorn defence. Picture: MATTHEW MERRICK

With Gale causing Acorn problems with his strong running Lions hit back with the try of the game as Fox burst onto the ball and raced 65 metres for a superb solo try to which Ian Jackson tagged on the conversion.

Coach Rooney told his outfit at the break they were keeping the hosts in the game and the players came out to improve in the second half.

Ben Mawson made a couple of fine charges into the home defence then after Williamson, Glassell and Mawson again were held close to the line Carr’s superb ball led to Perkins going over wide out to send Lions into the lead at 10-8. They looked certain to score again soon after as Carr, Beddis and Mawson were hauled down inches from the home line.

Lions then missed a penalty goal attempt and from the resulting drop-out Acorn found touch and put the visitors under lots of pressure.

Richard Dedicoat on the attack. Picture: MATTHEW MERRICK

Featherstone held firm, however, and a Jackson solo run and chip had to be hacked dead by the home defence.

Gale put in a massive hit in the middle, but fast hands saw York make good ground wide out and it needed a superb Perkins cover tackle to snuff out the threat.

Acorn did break through and the conversion put them 14-10 ahead. However, Lions kept going and ensured they would not come home empty handed as with 25 seconds left Jackson’s high chip across field saw the rangy Carr catch the ball and race over for a try. The touchline conversion just missed, leaving the scores tied up.

Featherstone now host top Lancashire outfit Wigan St Patricks this Saturday, kick-off 2.30pm.