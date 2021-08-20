Featherstone Lions’ fightback falls short at Thornhill Trojans

Try scorer: Davi Garahan.

Trojans led 24-6 at half-time as Davi Garahan scored the Featherstone side’s only try in the first 40 minutes with Ian Jackson converting.

Lions improved after the break as Ben Mawson and Jake Perkins both crossed for tries and Jackson kicked his second goal before the hour mark to get them back into the contest,

But Thornhill ensured there would be no way back for the visitors with a further converted try.

Lions host Drighlington in League F this Saturday while Lock Lane are due to be back in action at home to Thornhill, also in League F.

Chloe Nash was a last-gasp hero with a drop-goal as Featherstone Lionesses U16s pulled off a shock 13-12 win over unbeaten Oulton Raidettes 13-12 in the semi-finals of the Yorkshire Girls Cup.

A strong start saw Lily Thompson put the Lionesses ahead with a try that was converted by Nash.

Skye Robinson and Nash combined to put Jess Tarbuck away, but she was denied by a last ditch tackle in the corner.

The home side hit back with a Darcey Worth try converted by Caitlin Casey to go in level at 6-6 at half-time.

Tarbuck scored the try of the game with a superb 75-yard interception and Nash added the extras, but Emily Fitzpatrick replied for Oulton and Casey’s conversion made it 12-12.