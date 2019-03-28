Featherstone Lions player banned for 12 matches ahead of fourth round Challenge Cup clash against Doncaster

Featherstone Lions' Brendon Gibbins has been hit with a 12-match ban by the RFL disciplinary panel.

The forward pleaded guilty to a Grade F Striking charge at an Independent Operational Rules Tribunal on Tuesday evening.

Danny Glassell. PIC: Jonathan Buck.

It means that he will miss this weekend's fourth-round Challenge Cup clash against Betfred League 1 side Doncaster.

Teammate Danny Glassell will also miss the fixture after being hit with a five-match ban for Grade D striking.

Featherstone Lions' tie against Doncaster this Sunday will be played at the LD Nutritition Stadium, the home of Championship neighbours Featherstone Rovers.

The Lions lost 28-10 at Milford last weekend while Doncaster had no game.