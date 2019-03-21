Featherstone Lions pull off incredible comeback with Frankland's drop-goal

Featherstone Lions came up with a fine comeback after looking dead and buried an hour into their Conference Division One game at home to Myton Warriors when 30-12 down.

Super sub Evan Morris inspired the Lions to hit back to win 31-30 with Rich Frankland landing the match winning drop-goal on 78 minutes to seal the points for Jamie Rooney’s outfit.

Danny Glassell flies in for a late try to tie the scores up for Featherstone Lions against Myton Warriors. Picture: Jonathan Buck

It was the introduction of Morris and fellow subs Jack Lloyd, Davi Garahan and Jake Wood that gave the Lions some life after they were 24-6 down at the interval.

The visitors took the lead with a converted try, but with George Nuttall and Dean Gamble going well the Lions hit back as Scott Glassell went over and Ian Jackson converted.

A fine 75-metre solo try saw Myton restore their lead and despite having a gale force wind and rain in their faces the visitors scored again after some crisp handling.

It was no surprise that Myton went further ahead after a chip through was picked up.

Connor Paver dives over for a try that started Featherstone Lions' comeback against Myton Warriors. Picture: Jonathan Buck

Nuttall and Gaz Williamson tried to inject some life into the hosts along with Garahan, Lloyd and Morris, but the Warriors finished the half with another try wide out to lead 24-6.

To add to Rooney’s misery he saw his side down a man with a player sent to the sin-bin.

Morris, Lloyd and Gamble went close at the start of the second half before Josh Maiden raised hopes by scoring a nice solo try converted by Jackson.

The visitors took advantage of a Lions mistake from the restart to hit straight back with a try and goal. But Featherstone came to life as Garahan sent teenager Conner Paver over wide out to make it 30-16.

Evan Mooris is determined to get away from Myton Warriors tacklers. Picture: Jonathan Buck

Despite losing skipper Jackson through injury Wood, Gamble and Williamson started to make big inroads for the Lions. A Jake Perkins solo run saw him go close before Danny Glassell crashed over and Scott Glassell added the conversion. The hosts sensed the comeback was on now as Scott Glassell and gamble made a couple of big hits to stop powerful Myton forwards in their tracks and Jack Ellam went over wide out.

Gamble, Wood and Nuttall all went close before Danny Glassell went in for a fine solo try to tie the scores up at 30-30.

Scott Glassell sent a drop-goal attempt wide, but in their next set Gamble, Nuttall and Danny Glassell went close before Frankland kept his cool to drop the winning goal.

Myton had one last chance, but their chip through went dead and Lions’ comeback was complete.

All 34 players and the match officials deserve credit for turning out in awful weather while coach Rooney must be racking his brains as his team blew their opponents away in the last 20 minutes after being so poor before.

George Nuttall tries to get some first half momentum going for Featherstone Lions. Picture: Jonathan Buck

Lions visit bogey team Milford Marlins this Saturday (2.30pm).