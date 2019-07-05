Featherstone Lions up to second after superb second half show

Featherstone Lions moved joint second with York Acorn in Division One of the Conference after a fine second half display blew hosts Saddleworth Rangers away.

The small pitch did not suit Jamie Rooney’s side, but they stood up to the pace in the blazing heat and scored some good tries to clinch a 40-18 win.

Lions started well as Danny Glassell and Kieron Redfearn both went close. They lost Tom Wandless to injury and Danny Thompson had to pull off a try saving tackle.

Saddleworth took the lead with a penalty goal before Lions hit back straight away as Gaz Williamson went over from close range and Liam Kay added the conversion.

The hosts responded with a 40-20 and took advantage to score a converted try.

Harry MacAllister, who is hitting top form at the right time, Ben Mawson, Williamson and Thompson went close before Ian Jackson’s pinpoint kick to the corner led to Jack Ellam swooping to collect and go over, Kay adding a touchline goal.

Conner Paver and George Nuttall both put in some big hits as the hosts got the ball back from the restart and Lions held firm despite losing Gaz Gale with a nasty cut and Jack Ellam to an injured shoulder.

The all-action Sam Millard and Danny Gilbert took the game back to the hosts before Danny Glassell swooped on a loose ball and hared 35 metres for a try converted by Kay.

Rangers would not lay down, however, as they came up with a try and goal off the last play of the first half to make it 18-14 at the break.

After some words from Rooney and Dave Downes the Lions hit the straps in the opening exchanges of the second half as Gale raced 35 metres for a solo try. Kay’s goal made it 24-14.

Thompson was held close, but Featherstone seemed to lift up a gear as Gilbert, Mawson and Millard made hard yards and Richard Dedicoat was only just bundled into touch inches from the line.

The gamebreaking try followed as Glassell found Redfearn who raced 85 metres to score. Kay converted.

Lions had more tackling to do, but held firm in the sweltering sun with Jake Perkins doing well to get to the ball first as the hosts put in a dangerous chip.

Moments later he picked up over his own line and beat five men before racing the length of the field for a superb try.

MacAllister, Williamson and Millard then went close before Jackson put over a deft chip that Messi would have been proud of for Glassell to swoop for his second try. Kay’s conversion made it 40-14.

After Redfearn raced 50 metres to make a superb try saving tackle the hosts moved the ball wide to score the final try.

Lions came close to one more score when Thompson made a superb solo run, but Wandless lost the ball over the line.

Lions now have two home games on the trot, starting with Saddleworth as their visitors this Saturday (2.30pm). They then host Normanton Knights in a mouth watering local derby before visiting top of the table Pilkingtons the week after.

Featherstone Lions’ Yorkshire Men’s League outfit beat Dewsbury Celtic 54-22 at the Mill Pond Stadium.

With Darren Roberts back at the helm with Bob Cunningham, they were good value for a 32-10 half-time lead with 16-year-old debutant Rylan Brown – grandson of Lions stalwart Jack and Jean Brown – taking the MOM. Try scorers were Jacob Bryan, Josh Blackmoor, Jamie Blakeston with a 90-metre special, Alfie Jewitt, Evan Morris and Davi Garahan. Goals by Sam Wilson and Blackmoor.

Lionesses U14s girls came from 16-0 down to beat East Leeds 34-16.

Castleford & Featherstone ARL’s annual general meeting takes place next Monday. Delegates are asked to arrive at the headquarters at Glasshoughton WMC for a prompt 7pm start.