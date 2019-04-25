Featherstone Rovers boss encouraged by Easter displays

Featherstone Rovers finished the Easter period with one win and one defeat, but head coach Ryan Carr reckons his side are on the up.

Rovers pushed full-time league leaders Toronto Wolfpack right until the final hooter on Easter Monday, but eventually lost a narrow encounter.

That followed a stunning 42-12 victory over high-flying York City Knights on Good Friday, who won 17-10 against Widnes Vikings on Monday.

“I am really pleased with a lot of areas of our game,” said Carr.

“I think we are getting better and better each week, which is all you ask as a coach.

“We are just getting a feel of who we are now and how we we play.

“We created more opportunities than Toronto but we just didn’t capitalise on them and against quality opposition, you can’t afford to miss those kind of opportunities.

“That is a learning experience for us, and we have got to take that experience into future games and make sure we are finishing off those opportunities.”

Rovers travel to Cumbria this weekend to face a Barrow Raiders side who lost both of their games over Easter.

The Raiders have won just one of their opening 11 games this campaign but Carr feels it will be a tough test for his side this Sunday (3pm).

He added: “They are going to be a tough away trip for us.

“I say it every week and I sound like a broken record, but we are at our best when we worry about ourselves and get our own backyard in order.

“But we are well aware that they have got a lot of good players in Barrow and playing at home they go to a new level.

“So we know it is not going to be an easy trip and we need to make sure we are at our best, and that is nothing short of where we need to be this week.”