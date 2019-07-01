Featherstone Rovers boss Ryan Carr delighted by his side’s response to Barrow setback

Boss Ryan Carr reckons Featherstone Rovers are back on track after a one-game blip.

Rovers’ 24-18 win at Halifax yesterday came a week after a shock home loss to Barrow Raiders which ended a six-game hot streak.

Carr had called for a response and was happy he got it.

“We knew we weren’t on [against Barrow],” he said.

“You get that in any sport, you’re not going to be on every day, but unfortunately a lot of us were off on the same day.

“It is a good reflection of how much it means to the boys, seeing them come out and perform like they did.

“They found a way to win with a lot of change and a lot going on in our 17.”

Rovers also jumped above Sheffield Eagles into fifth place on the Betfred Championship ladder.

Carr added: “It was massive for us.

“It could have gone either way, they are a good team and hard to beat there.

“To get a good win against them was huge for us.

“It was a win we probably hadn’t got before, a really close one which has gone down to the wire. We’ve either lost by a more than a score or won by a more than a score.

“It was one of the first close ones we’ve had so I was pleased.”

Carr said his team came through with no major new injury concerns.