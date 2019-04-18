Featherstone Rovers boss Ryan Carr drives headlong into double-header by ‘front-loading’ first fixture

FEATHERSTONE ROVERS boss Ryan Carr admits he is “still trying to get my head around” the prospect of two games in four days.

It is the Australian’s first Easter in this country and his side face a tough clash with York City Knights today (6pm) before taking on Betfred Championship leaders Toronto Wolfpack on Easter Monday.

Rovers are the only team with two home games over the holiday weekend, but Carr stressed: “We are fully focused on Friday.”

Featherstone have lost their last two Championship fixtures and Carr said: “We are really trying to put a good performance together and get a win against York.

“Monday will take care of itself when we get there. It is about front-loading all our energy into [today].”

Rovers suffered a shattering golden-point extra-time defeat in the Coral Challenge Cup at Bradford Bulls just five days ago, after leading by 18 points inside the final 10 minutes.

That was tough mentally – and physically playing 90 minutes the week before Easter – but Carr is confident his men can bounce back.

“They are really together as a group, they are a good bunch,” he said.

“We know we let ourselves down in that period but, as long as we take a lot from it, we can move forward.

“It is all about looking forward to each week, learning from it and getting better.”