Featherstone Rovers boss Ryan Carr: Free weekend has come at a good time

Featherstone Rovers’ half-back combination could be at a “different level” if their current squad had enjoyed a full pre-season together.

That is the view of head coach Ryan Carr, who watched his side ease past Rochdale Hornets in a 56-10 victory on Sunday.

Recent half-back recruits Tom Holmes and Dane Chisholm were playing in only their second game together but guided Rovers to their second straight victory.

Featherstone remain in seventh but are just two points off third, with a better points difference than the four sides directly above them.

“Like any spine, I would’ve loved to have had a whole pre-season with them,” said Carr.

“If we could have had that, I think we could’ve been at a different level with them at the moment.

“To see them (Chisholm and Holmes) working together, not pulling against each other, and you can see that they are enjoying playing with each other.

“They have got to like playing with each other and like the other doing well and they are sharing the ball around.”

Carr added: “We stuck to the plan in the second half.

“We always seem to start well but it is always these little patches of momentum swings that we put ourselves through.”

Carr is happy to have a weekend off for the first time this season, owing to Featherstone’s exit from the Challenge Cup.

Rovers’ next game will be against York City Knights at the Summer Bash on May 18.

“For us, having played 18 games straight without a weekend off, the boys need it,” said Carr.

“They need a physical and mental freshen up.

“It is two weeks of training now before York, which is something that we are looking forward to.”

Rovers last played York on Good Friday when they triumphed 42-12 in a stunning display.