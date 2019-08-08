Featherstone Rovers boss Ryan Carr: Play-offs place not in the bag yet

FEATHERSTONE ROVERS are within touching distance of a place in the Betfred Championship play-offs, but coach Ryan Carr says they cannot look further than the next game.

With four rounds remaining in the regular season, Rovers are fifth in the table, four points clear of closest challengers Sheffield Eagles.

Carr’s side had to dig deep to win 25-24 at Dewsbury Rams at the weekend – thanks to Dane Chisholm’s drop goal two minutes from time – and he insisted a top five spot is not yet in the bag.

“We’ve got to go week to week,” said Carr, who is in his first season as Rovers’ boss.

“You can’t look too far ahead.

“If you do and you worry about other teams you forget about your own performance.”

Carr added: “We are just taking it one week at a time.

“We are just focused on Swinton on Sunday and playing really well at our home ground.

“We’ve been good there and we want to put on a good performance in front of our own fans.”

Rovers came through the game at Tetley’s Stadium with no new injury concerns and Carr was pleased with the way his men handled a tricky assignment.

“It was close in the end,” he reflected.

“It was a weird game, they were in front, we pulled it back and got ahead and they came back.

“It went down to the wire which was what we expected.

“It is a tough place to go to, it’s a small pitch and they play it well.

“They have got some good players and they definitely should not be that low on the table.

“On their day they can beat anyone, but we had a dig for each other.

“The boys turned up and worked really hard and you could see how much it meant to them.”

Dewsbury almost snatched victory in the dying moments twice, but Rovers managed to stop the ball from being forced to the ground.

Carr added: “We just wanted the two points and we knew it could have come in many different ways.

“Whilst you don’t like it going down to the wire like that as a coach I am extremely proud of the team and how they defended the try-line at the back end of the game.

“There were multiple opportunities there where I thought we could have conceded but they found a way to stop them which was great.

“I was really critical of the team’s effort areas after Rochdale and that we needed to be better there and I thought we were bang on, we were really good.

“Fair play to them, they kept coming at us right until the last minute.”

This weekend’s opponents Swinton Lions have been in fine form in recent weeks.

They have won four of their last seven games and were only beaten by a single point at Leigh Centurions last Sunday.