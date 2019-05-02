Featherstone Rovers boss Ryan Carr: Result is all that matters for us

Ryan Carr was pleased with the result but not the performance as his Featherstone Rovers side returned victorious from Barrow Raiders.

Rovers ended a hectic period of three games in nine days with two victories and an encouraging defeat against league leaders Toronto Wolfpack.

Featherstone sit in seventh, two points behind the top five spots after six wins and six losses from their first 12 fixtures.

“I wasn’t pleased with the performance – we made too many errors and gave away a few penalties – but I was really pleased to get the result we wanted,” said Carr.

“It’s a tough trip going up there and they certainly go to a new level at home, for sure.

“They are a tough team to crack up there.

“We made a few errors, gave a few penalties away, things like that.

“We need to fix that up, but we had a tough Easter period – Toulouse away into York and Toronto.

“We have played some big games and it was always going to be hard to make sure we were up for it.

“It is a long bus ride and we did a few uncharacteristic things.

“To Barrow’s credit they probably forced that on us, but we got the result – that’s the main thing.”

The result could have come at a cost for Carr who has to contend with a possible injury to forward Jack Bussey.

The former Toronto Wolfpack player injured his elbow at Barrow but Carr is still unsure of the extent of the injury. The forward was already set to miss this weekend’s game through suspension but could be on the sidelines longer than anticipated.

“Jack picked up an elbow injury. We are not too sure of the extent, but he will be going for scans,” confirmed Carr.

Rovers, who visit bottom-of-the-table Rochdale Hornets in the Betfred Championship on Sunday, also have several “niggles” which players carried through the Easter period.

The Hornets have won just one of their 10 games this campaign.

“The boys have had to back up because we don’t have the luxury to dip people in and out,” Carr added.

Tom Holmes, who has returned to Rovers on loan from Huddersfield Giants, made his comeback from a knee reconstruction and got through the game with no ill-effects.

He had not played since last year’s Summer Bash and Carr said: “The return to play protocol from Huddersfield’s medical staff was for him to play 50-60 minutes.

“They didn’t want him to play the full game. He got through unscathed and that’ll be good for his confidence. He can move on, forget about the injury and concentrate on his footy now.”